Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Plate run in return

Mazara went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the Rays.

Mazara returned to the lineup Wednesday after being sidelined the last eight days with a strained left oblique muscle. Texas manager Chris Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com that Mazara's not 100 percent but is good enough to play. "Our expectation is for him to stay healthy," the manager said. "I know he's not going to be 100 percent, but if he is 90 or 95 percent, he should be able to play. He needs at-bats. He was in a good place before he got hurt. He was moving the needle forward. We want to see more of it." Implicit in the manager's comments Wednesday and statements made earlier this month is that Mazara is competing for a starting job in what is expected to be a crowded outfield in 2020.