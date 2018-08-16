Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Plays back-to-back in field
Mazara (thumb) went 0-for-4 and played all nine innings in the field for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.
Mazara has played back-to-back, nine-inning games in the field, which was articulated by Texas manager Jeff Banister as the last remaining hurdle for the right fielder on his rehab assignment. That means he could be activated for Thursday's home game against the Angels. If he's activated, the Rangers will likely swap out one of the existing outfielders, with Willie Calhoun and Delino DeShields in jeopardy of losing a roster spot.
