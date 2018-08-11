Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Plays full game on rehab

Mazara (thumb) went 0-for-4 and played all nine innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

This was the second game of Mazara's rehab assignment after he played five innings in right field Thursday. Playing a full game is usually a box to be checked for players on a rehab assignment; however, the caveat is that Mazara served as the Express' designated hitter. Once Mazara plays the field for nine innings, we'll know he's ready to return.