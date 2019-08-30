Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Points to return Monday

Mazara (oblique) is taking full batting practice and hoping to return to the lineup Monday when the Rangers open a three-game set on the road against the Yankees, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers' offense could use another bat in the lineup, which has been working without three significant hitters: Mazara, Joey Gallo (wrist) and Hunter Pence (back). "It's still a little bit sore but it's feeling a lot better every day," said Mazara, who has been out of action since Aug. 20.