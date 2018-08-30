Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Production drop since return

Mazara went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Mazara is 9-for-45 (.200) with a .591 OPS in 12 games since his return from a thumb injury. We can easily chalk up the downturn to the thumb, but note that Mazara has faded down the stretch in each of his previous two seasons, posting a combined second-half OPS of .712 for 2016 and 2017.