Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Provides three hits Wednesday

Mazara went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

Mazara turned in his first multi-hit effort since July 28, concluding a rough eight-game stretch in which he went 5-for-31 (.161 average). With a .247/.324/.423 batting line for the season, Mazara hasn't taken the step forward many were projecting for the 22-year-old after his outstanding debut in 2016, but his long-term outlook nonetheless remains rosy. He still shapes up as a strong asset in dynasty formats.