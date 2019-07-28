Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Rakes three hits

Mazara went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.

All three hits for the right fielder were singles, and he struck out in his only unsuccessful at-bat. Mazara has gone 7-for-15 over his last four games, supplying four runs, two RBI and a homer in that span. He's batting .261/.314/.444 with 14 homers, 54 RBI and 56 runs scored in 93 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories