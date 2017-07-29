Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Raps out three doubles Friday
Mazara went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.
The young slugger had a miserable 2-for-35 run coming out of the All-Star break, but Mazara has snapped out of that slump with seven hits -- including four doubles -- and six RBI in his last three games. His .752 OPS is still ahead of his rookie pace and he's two RBI shy of setting a new career high, but Mazara is just scratching the surface of his potential.
