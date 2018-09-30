Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Receives day off in finale

Mazara is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Mazara was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a sprained right thumb. Though he returned to action in mid-August and has retained an everyday role for the Rangers, Mazara hasn't looked fully healthy, which has been reflected in his putrid .221/.277/.397 second-half batting line. He'll get a day off in the season finale and will likely have his thumb re-examined in the coming weeks, at which point it will be decided if surgery is necessary. Any procedure probably wouldn't impact Mazara's availability for the start of spring training.

