Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Records 14th homer
Mazara went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Angels.
Mazara was responsible for the Rangers' sole run on Sunday, as he pulled an offering from right-hander Noe Ramirez out to right field. It was his 14th home run of the season and second in four games. He continues to show an improved ability to hit for power as his slugging percentage through 230 at-bats this season is 100 points higher than his previous career-high.
