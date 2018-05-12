Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Records two-hit game Friday

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's win over the Astros.

Mazara got a double off Justin Verlander in the seventh, and later came around to score the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly. Mazara has been heating it up in the month of May, recording hits in all but two contests and bringing his average up to .299. The 23-year-old has 10 home runs and 26 RBI, and his .911 OPS resides within the top-20 for MLB outfielders.