Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Rejoins lineup Sunday

Mazara (wrist) will start in right field and bat third Sunday against the Rockies.

After missing one game earlier in the week due to an illness, Mazara rejoined the Texas lineup Wednesday before experiencing soreness in his left wrist. The injury prevented him from appearing in the first two games of the series, but the brief respite was apparently all he needed to get over the issue. He'll now take aim at salvaging what has been a rough month to date; Mazara has recorded six hits in 38 at-bats in June.