Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Remains out Saturday
Mazara (wrist) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.
Mazara has now missed three of the last four games, first with an illness and then with a sore wrist. The extent of his wrist injury is not yet known. Shin-Soo Choo will play right field again Saturday.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Scratched due to sore wrist•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Scratched with illness Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in two in loss Friday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Records 14th homer•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits 13th homer of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...