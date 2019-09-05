Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Remains out Thursday

Mazara (oblique) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles.

Mazara is still dealing with oblique tightness and will miss a third straight game as a result. In his place, Shin-Soo Choo is starting in right field and hitting leadoff, with Nick Solak getting the nod at DH.

