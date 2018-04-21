Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Removed Friday for pinch runner

Mazara went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

Mazara was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of what was then a 2-2 game. We knew his outfield defense has been sub-standard, but we weren't aware that his base-running was that much of a concern to remove his bat from a tight game. If manager Jeff Banister continues to operate like this, over time Mazara will get slightly fewer plate appearances than projected.