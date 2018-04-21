Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Removed Friday for pinch runner

Mazara went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

Mazara was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of what was then a 2-2 game. We knew his outfield defense has been sub-standard, but we weren't aware that his base-running was that much of a concern to remove his bat from a tight game. If manager Jeff Banister continues to operate like this, over time Mazara will get slightly fewer plate appearances than projected.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories