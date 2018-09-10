Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Retreats to bench
Mazara is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels.
It appears to be a rare day off for Mazara, who had started 21 consecutive games heading into Monday, slashing .266/.330/.532 with five homers and 16 RBI over those contests. The Rangers will trot out Joey Gallo, Delino DeShields and Shin-Soo Choo from left to right in the outfield in his absence.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Reversing end-of-season trends•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Finishes off monster weekend series•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Wallops 17th homer•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Production drop since return•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Homers in return•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Activated, starting in right field•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....