Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Retreats to bench

Mazara is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels.

It appears to be a rare day off for Mazara, who had started 21 consecutive games heading into Monday, slashing .266/.330/.532 with five homers and 16 RBI over those contests. The Rangers will trot out Joey Gallo, Delino DeShields and Shin-Soo Choo from left to right in the outfield in his absence.