Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Returns to lineup
Mazara (neck) was back in the lineup Sunday against the Astros and went 0-for-3 with a walk as the designated hitter.
Mazara was forced to miss Saturday's game with a stiff neck, but he managed to return to action Sunday. He should be good to go for the upcoming series against the Rays barring any setbacks. Mazara is slashing .298/.344/.368 through 16 games this season.
