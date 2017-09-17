Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Returns to lineup Sunday
Mazara (quadriceps) is in the lineup Sunday against the Angels.
Mazara was held out of the starting lineup Saturday as he tended to a tight quad. The issue was seemingly minor, as he's in the lineup for Sunday's outing. Since the beginning of September, Mazara has slashed .267/.340/.533 and hit three home runs over 13 games.
