Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Returns to lineup with two hits

Mazara (knee) went 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run in Saturday's 17-7 win over the White Sox.

After tweaking his left knee and getting removed in the eighth inning of the series opener Friday while attempting to reel in a catch, Mazara was back in the lineup a day later and didn't look to be any worse for the wear. Mazara is slashing .349/.414/.508 with 19 RBI over 16 games in August, so as long as health prevails, he'll be worth keeping active in every format until he cools off.

