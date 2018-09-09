Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Reversing end-of-season trends
Mazara went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Athletics.
Mazara is 11-for-27 with a 1.337 OPS, seven extra-base hits and nine RBI in the last seven games. It's a small sample, but he's enjoying his best September in the three years he's been up in the majors. Mazara had a combined September OPS of .719 in 2016 and 2017. He talked about lingering soreness related to a thumb injury that cost him 26 games, but the right-fielder is showing no signs of the thumb being problematic.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Finishes off monster weekend series•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Wallops 17th homer•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Production drop since return•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Homers in return•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Activated, starting in right field•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Plays back-to-back in field•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...