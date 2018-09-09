Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Reversing end-of-season trends

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Athletics.

Mazara is 11-for-27 with a 1.337 OPS, seven extra-base hits and nine RBI in the last seven games. It's a small sample, but he's enjoying his best September in the three years he's been up in the majors. Mazara had a combined September OPS of .719 in 2016 and 2017. He talked about lingering soreness related to a thumb injury that cost him 26 games, but the right-fielder is showing no signs of the thumb being problematic.