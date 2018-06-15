Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Scratched due to sore wrist
Mazara was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a sore left wrist.
Mazara should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game. In his absence, Shin-Soo Choo will move to right field, Rougned Odor to DH and Isiah Kiner-Falefa is set to man the keystone.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Scratched with illness Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in two in loss Friday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Records 14th homer•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits 13th homer of season•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Makes impact at home•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...