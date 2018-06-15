Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Scratched due to sore wrist

Mazara was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a sore left wrist.

Mazara should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game. In his absence, Shin-Soo Choo will move to right field, Rougned Odor to DH and Isiah Kiner-Falefa is set to man the keystone.

