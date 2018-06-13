Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Scratched with illness Tuesday

Mazara has been scratched from the lineup prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers due to flu-like symptoms.

Mazara was scheduled to start in right field and bat third against Caleb Ferguson and the Dodgers, but the young outfielder will now sit out after developing flu-like symptoms prior to the contest. Consider him a day-to-day case.

