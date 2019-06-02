Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Singles twice, steals base

Mazara went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Mazara's second straight multi-hit effort brings his OPS to .781 in 220 plate appearances, currently a career best. A big reason for that is his career-low 18.2 percent strikeout rate. Mazara is on pace for his fourth straight 20-homer campaign.