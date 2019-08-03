Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Sits again against southpaw

Mazara is out of the lineup Saturday against the Tigers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Scott Heineman gets the start in right field and will hit seventh against lefty Matthew Boyd. Mazara takes a seat for the third straight contest because of a .200/.230/.365 slashline in 122 plate appearances against lefties. The 24-year-old is 10-for-20 with a home run, seven runs scored and three RBI during his last five starts.