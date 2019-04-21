Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Sits amid slump

Mazara is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros.

Mazara has struck out twice in back-to-back games and is hitting .138 in 29 at-bats over his last eight games. Shin-Soo Choo will start in right field while Hunter Pence gets the nod at designated hitter.

