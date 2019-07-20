Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Sitting again Saturday

Mazara is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Hunter Pence's recent return from the injured list coupled with Danny Santana's continued offensive surge has had a negative impact on Mazara's playing time. While he still appears to be locked into at least a near-everyday role, Mazara nonetheless finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games.

