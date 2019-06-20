Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Sitting out series finale
Mazara is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Though Mazara was included in the lineup the past two days after missing the prior two games with right hamstring tightness, he was limited to designated-hitter duties in both of those contests. While it hasn't been reported that he suffered a setback with the hamstring after playing back-to-back days, Mazara is presumably still not quite 100 percent healthy. With that in mind, manager Chris Woodward will give Mazara some maintenance with the Rangers and Indians playing a day game after a night game. Mazara should be available to pinch hit if needed and will likely re-enter the lineup as a DH or outfielder Friday versus the White Sox.
