Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Sitting out Sunday
Mazara is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Mazara went hitless in the first two games of the weekend and will receive his first rest of the season in the series finale. Despite the poor showing against Toronto, Mazara maintains an excellent .286 average and .359 on-base percentage across 39 plate appearances this season, keeping him locked into a premium spot in the Texas lineup.
