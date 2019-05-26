Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Sitting Sunday

Mazara is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

He'll take a seat for the first time in eight games with the Angels bringing a tough lefty (Andrew Heaney) to the hill. Mazara failed to make an impact in the first two games of the series, going 0-for-9 with three strikeouts to sink his season average to .249.

More News
Our Latest Stories