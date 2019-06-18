Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Slots in as DH

Mazara (hamstring) will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth Tuesday against the Indians, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Mazara will rejoin the starting lineup after suffering a hamstring strain Saturday, though he'll be held out of the field for now. It's possible he could slot in as the designated hitter over the next few games in an effort to give him more time to recover.

