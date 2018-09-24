Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Snaps RBI drought

Mazara went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over Seattle.

Mazara was one of six consecutive batters to reach base in the four-run sixth inning, during which he laced a two-run double that snapped a stretch of 35 at-bats without an RBI. His .337 OPS during the RBI drought suggests Mazara is fading down the stretch for a third straight September, but overall he has a .797 OPS during the month this season.