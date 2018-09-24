Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Snaps RBI drought
Mazara went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over Seattle.
Mazara was one of six consecutive batters to reach base in the four-run sixth inning, during which he laced a two-run double that snapped a stretch of 35 at-bats without an RBI. His .337 OPS during the RBI drought suggests Mazara is fading down the stretch for a third straight September, but overall he has a .797 OPS during the month this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Retreats to bench•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Reversing end-of-season trends•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Finishes off monster weekend series•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Wallops 17th homer•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Production drop since return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...