Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Solo shot in win

Mazara went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

Mazara endured a 13-game RBI drought, but he's caught fire since ending that slump. In his last six games, the 22-year-old is hitting .333 (8-for-24) with a pair of homers and seven RBI. The home run Sunday was just his third of the year, and while the power will likely come around eventually, it's encouraging to see him hit for average more consistently in the meantime. After hitting .266 and .253 in his first two seasons, Mazara is currently hitting a .309 clip.