Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Starting at DH
Mazara (knee) is getting the start at DH and hitting fifth Saturday against the White Sox.
The knee that he tweaked in Friday's game is probably still a slight issue, as he has only logged five games at DH this season, but at least he's healthy enough for his hot bat to be in the lineup against Derek Holland. Granted, it's not a great matchup for Mazara, who has a .207/.278/.268 slash line against lefties this season.
