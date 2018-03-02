Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Starts, goes 1-for-3

Mazara went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in Thursday's Cactus League win over the Athletics.

Mazara has spent the past two seasons in the majors, where he's accumulated a .259/.322/.421 slash line and 40 home runs in 1,070 at-bats with the Rangers. The 22-year-old is 4-for-11 this spring with a stolen base and one RBI. Mazara is under team control until 2021, meaning the Rangers are committed to the long-term development of the Santa Domingo, DR native. He figures to be the everyday right fielder in 2018, so he could be in for quite the breakout year should he improve on his 20.6 percent strikeout rate from last season.