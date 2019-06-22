Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Starts in outfield

Mazara returned to the lineup Friday and went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox.

Mazara's second-inning homer, his 10th of the season, traveled 505 feet into the upper deck in right field. He returned to the lineup after getting a day off Thursday and played his first game in the outfield since returning from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury earlier this week. Mazara was replaced by pinch runner Delino DeShields in the eighth inning, but that appeared to be a strategic baseball decision and not due to his hamstring.