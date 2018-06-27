Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Stationed on bench

Mazara is not in the lineup against San Diego on Wednesday.

Mazara will receive a standard day off following nine straight starts, including a three-hit game during Tuesday's loss. In his place, Shin-Soo Choo will start in right field while Adrian Beltre serves as DH and Jurickson Profar gets the nod at shortstop.

