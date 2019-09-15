Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Still dealing with pain
Mazara started in right field and went 1-for-5 in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Athletics.
This was just the third start for Mazara since rejoining the Rangers at the beginning of September. The left oblique strain he sustained in August is still an issue, per Randy Jennings of the Dallas Morning News reports. "Every time he swings hard, something hurts,'' said manager Chris Woodward. The manager is trying to respect Mazara's desire to continue to play but acknowledged they are looking at an every-other-day schedule for the outfielder.
