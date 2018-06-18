Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Still feels soreness

Mazara, who sat out two games due to a left wrist injury before playing Sunday, is still feeling soreness, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Mazara said the condition improved enough for him to play Sunday and showed no signs of the injury, collecting a pair of singles and knocking in three runs. However, manager Jeff Banister said the wrist is going to be a day-to-day thing.

