Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Still having oblique issues

Mazara's absence from the lineup the last two days is due to linger oblique tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mazara returned from an oblique-related stint on the injured list Sunday, but the issue apparently came back Monday in his first start since his return. It's not clear how much more time he's expected to miss.

