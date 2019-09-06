Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Still out Friday

Mazara (oblique) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.

Mazara will stick on the bench for the fourth straight contest as he continues to be bothered by oblique tightness. The 24-year-old was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday but hasn't seen the field since Monday. Shin-Soo Choo will start in right field for the Rangers.

