Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Still sitting

Mazara (oblique) remains on the bench Saturday against Baltimore.

Mazara's oblique tightness will keep him on the bench for the fifth straight game. He hasn't appeared in any capacity since Monday. With the Rangers effectively out of playoff contention, they have no reason not to be careful with the young outfielder down the stretch. Shin-Soo Choo starts in right field Saturday, with Nick Solak serving as the designated hitter.

