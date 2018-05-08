Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Swats homer Monday

Mazara went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 7-6 win over the Tigers.

Mazara is surging at the plate, having gone 15-for-48 (.313) with four doubles, five homers and 15 RBI over the past 12 games. As we near the quarter pole, the 23-year-old outfielder is on pace to set new career standards in every major offensive category.