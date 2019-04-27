Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Swinging hot bat

Mazara went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to Seattle.

No Ranger is swinging the bat like Mazara is right now. During his current four-game hitting streak, Mazara is 8-for-18 with five extra-base hits, including three homers, along with seven RBI. That stretch has raised his average from .188 to .244.