Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Swinging lightweight bat
Mazara (thumb) has begun swinging a lightweight bat to hit balls off a tee, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Swinging a bat is a positive sign, but Mazara's thumb remains swollen to the point he's unable to get it into his fielder's glove. He is not expected to be activated off the disabled list when eligible Friday.
