Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Takes seat Wednesday

Mazara is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Mazara is just 3-for-27 over his last seven appearances, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head while the Rangers stack right-handed hitters against lefty Robbie Ray. In his place, Danny Santana is starting in the outfield and hitting fifth.

