Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Tallies four hits in win
Mazara went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's victory over the Angels.
Mazara smacked a two-run double in the third inning to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead, then hit another double in the eighth to bring his season total to 19. The multi-hit night was a much needed comeback for the outfielder, who had been battling through a 1-for-21 slump. Overall this season, the 24-year-old is hitting .271/.323/.459 with 12 home runs, 49 RBI and 49 runs scored.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...