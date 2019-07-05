Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Tallies four hits in win

Mazara went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's victory over the Angels.

Mazara smacked a two-run double in the third inning to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead, then hit another double in the eighth to bring his season total to 19. The multi-hit night was a much needed comeback for the outfielder, who had been battling through a 1-for-21 slump. Overall this season, the 24-year-old is hitting .271/.323/.459 with 12 home runs, 49 RBI and 49 runs scored.