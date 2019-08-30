Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Targeting Monday return

Mazara (oblique) is taking full batting practice and hoping to return to the lineup Monday when the Rangers open a three-game set on the road against the Yankees, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers' offense could use some help, as it has been working without three significant hitters: Mazara, Joey Gallo (wrist) and Hunter Pence (back). "It [the oblique] is still a little bit sore but it's feeling a lot better every day," said Mazara, who has been out of action since Aug. 20.