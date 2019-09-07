Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Targeting upcoming homestand

Mazara (oblique) expects to return during the Rangers' upcoming homestand, which runs Sept. 10 through Sept. 15, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Mazara is out of Saturday's lineup -- his fifth straight absence -- with oblique tightness and will apparently sit out Sunday as well, but he could rejoin the lineup as early as Tuesday. The 24-year-old is taking batting practice Saturday as he appears to be nearing his return.