Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Team looking for more power
The Rangers have tasked new hitting coach Luis Ortiz to coax more power out of Mazara, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Ortiz worked with new Rangers manager Chris Woodward last year when both were on staff with the Dodgers. Ortiz, an assistant hitting coach in 2018, is familiar with Mazara as a minor-league hitting instructor for the Rangers back in 2012. Mazara, who turns 24 in April, has hinted at becoming a more dangerous hitter, but remains stuck at the 20-homer level. His .436 slugging percentage in 2018 was a career best, but still just 65th among outfielders with at least 475 at-bats. He appeared to be on his way to reaching a higher level last year when he had 15 home runs, 58 RBI and a .450 slugging percentage at the break, but a thumb injury lingered over the second half, putting a pause on a breakout. The thumb has healed, and Mazara took vigorous swings at Texas' mini-camp this week. That alone should help, but the Rangers are hoping Ortiz can bring more out of Mazara.
