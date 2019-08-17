Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Three hits in loss
Mazara went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.
Mazara's two-run double in the sixth gave Texas a lead and was the only time in 11 at-bats that a Ranger delivered with runners in scoring position. Hitting with men in scoring position has been a constant refrain of late for the Rangers, who are hitting .147 in those situations over the last 11 games. For Mazara, the knocks give him nine hits (seven for extra bases) over his last 20 at-bats.
